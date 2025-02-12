The Chicago winter storm Wednesday might have you dreaming of summer -- or maybe, more specifically, Summerfest in Milwaukee.

The full lineup for 205 Summerfest, the renowned multi-genre must fest that takes place across multiple weekends in Milwaukee, was released early Wednesday morning.

Touted as one of the most affordable music festivals in the country by event organizers, fans can see performers at multiple outdoor stages, including the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and the BMO Pavilion, with performances slated for late June through the Fourth of July holiday.

Some artists were already announced for the music festival, including Def Leppard, Hozier, Benson Boone, The Killers, Megan Thee Stallion, George Thorogood, CAKE and Chicago.

Wednesday, the full lineup of headliners and more were released. Newly announced artists included The Lumineers, Dispatch, The Head and The Heart, The Psychedelic Furs, and Grand Funk Railroad. The full list of artists can be found below.

Tickets for Summerfest 2025 are currently on sale, with different passes available. General admission tickets start at $30, but do not include tickets to shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

More information about Summerfest can be found here.