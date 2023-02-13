Full 2023 NFL Draft Order Set After Chiefs Beat Eagles in Super Bowl

Full 2023 NFL draft order finally set originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the Super Bowl in the rear view mirror, we now know the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The Eagles will pick at No. 31 since they were the runners up on Sunday, and the Chiefs will finish the first round with the No. 32 overall pick since they’re the reigning champions. The Eagles will also pick at No. 10, since they acquired the Saints’ selection in a trade from last season. Picks Nos. 1-30 had already been set, since every other team in the league had their season end earlier.

Of course we’ve known for a long time that the Bears control the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. What we still don’t know is what they’ll do with it. There have been several reports that GM Ryan Poles will try to trade the highly-coveted pick away to a QB-needy team. There’s an opportunity for Poles to do that, and stay in the top-four, as well. Both the Texans (No. 2) and Colts (No. 4) are expected to be in the market for a QB, and could end up bidding against each other because they’re division rivals. If that’s the case, many believe the Bears will have the opportunity to draft a high-impact defensive player like Will Anderson or Jalen Carter. Of course, if the Bears have their hearts set on one player over the rest, they could decide to stay put and pick at No. 1. There’s a chance they trade back twice, if they’re not thrilled with any of the options available whenever they’re on the clock again.

Here’s the full NFL draft order for the first round:

No. 1: Chicago Bears

No. 2: Houston Texans

No. 3: Arizona Cardinals

No. 4: Indianapolis Colts

No. 5: Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)

No. 6: Detroit Lions (via Rams)

No. 7: Las Vegas Raiders

No. 8: Atlanta Falcons

No. 9: Carolina Panthers

No. 10: Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)

No. 11: Tennessee Titans

No. 12: Houston Texans (via Browns)

No. 13: New York Jets

No. 14: New England Patriots

No. 15: Green Bay Packers

No. 16: Washington Commanders

No. 17: Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 18: Detroit Lions

No. 19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 20: Seattle Seahawks

No. 21: FORFEITED (previously Dolphins)

No. 22: Los Angeles Chargers

No. 23: Baltimore Ravens

No. 24: Minnesota Vikings

No. 25: Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 26: New York Giants

No. 27: Dallas Cowboys

No. 28: Buffalo Bills

No. 29: Cincinnati Bengals

No. 30: New Orleans Saints (via 49ers → Dolphins→Broncos)

No. 31: Philadelphia Eagles

No. 32: Kansas City Chiefs

This is the first time the Bears have had the No. 1 pick since 1947. To commemorate the moment, the Bears have invited fans to a party at Soldier Field for the first night of the draft. There will be live coverage of the draft for fans who want to stay dialed in to every pick that comes off the board, but the Bears said fans can expect a slew of other activities too. Those include a “player intro tunnel experience,” the chance to try kicking a field goal and a locker room tour. For fans who want to take home a souvenir, there will also be a Bears Care memorabilia sale in addition to other giveaways. There will also be entertainment at the stadium.

Tickets range from $28 for general admission to $55 for reserve seating. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 11:30 a.m., but season ticket holders and season ticket priority list members will have access to a presale that begins at 10 a.m.

The first night of the draft is Apr. 27.

