More brands of frozen strawberries sold at stores in states across the country including Illinois have been added to an ongoing recall due to Hepatitis A concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in an update Tuesday.

According to the FDA's update, Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit and Great Value Antioxidant Blend products that were distributed to Walmart in 32 states, including Illinois have been voluntarily recalled. The full list states impacted can be found here.

Also added to the recall, which was initially announced in February, were Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend products, delivered to Costco Wholesale stores in Colorado, Texas, California and Arizona.

Products sold in Illinois recalled earlier include Simple Nature organic strawberries, and Made With organic strawberries sold at some grocers in the state, as well as Organic Tropical Fruit Blend sold at Trader Joe's stores nationwide.

No illnesses or cases have been reported in Illinois, the FDA states. More information about recalled products can be found here.

FDA One of the recalled products, sold in Walmart stores nationwide including Illinois

While Hepatitis A hasn't been detected in the products, customers are advised to stop eating the strawberries and return them for a refund. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food, according to the FDA.

Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. Vaccination can prevent illness - if given within two weeks of exposure.

Anyone who consumed the affected product should consult with their medical provider to determine if getting vaccinated is the best option. Additionally, anyone with symptoms should contact health care providers or the local health department immediately, according to the FDA's website.