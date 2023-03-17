Frozen organic strawberries sold at major retailers including Costco, Aldi and Trader Joe's are being recalled due to the possibility of Hepatitis A contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration posted an announcement Friday, saying Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon, has ceased production and distribution as the FDA and company investigate. Among the items included in the recall are Simply Nature organic strawberries sold in Illinois and 12 other states, along with Made With organic strawberries sold in Illinois in Maryland. Trader Joe's organic tropical fruit blend, which includes strawberries, was also impacted by the recall.

Product names and best-by dates can be found here.

While Hepatitis A hasn't been detected in the products, customers are advised to stop eating the strawberries and return them for a refund. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food, according to the FDA.

Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. Vaccination can prevent illness - if given within two weeks of exposure.

Anyone who consumed the affected product should consult with their medical provider to determine if getting vaccinated is the best option. Additionally, anyone with symptoms should contact health care providers or the local health department immediately, according to the FDA's website.