Frozen collard greens sold at Kroger in 10 states, including Illinois and Indiana, recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

A voluntary recall of frozen collard greens sold at Kroger stores and produced by Baker Farms in Georgia has been announced due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recall affects a single production run of 16-ounce Kroger-brand collard greens with a UPC code of 11110-18171, a Best By date of 10-16-2023 and production code 110093-387.

There have not been any reports of illnesses in connection with the recall.

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others who are immunocompromised.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Short-term symptoms of the infection may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and could cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

In addition to Illinois and Indiana, the product was distributed to the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Kentucky

Mississippi

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Officials said the issue was discovered during routine testing by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Those who may have purchased the product are advised to return it at the point of purchase for a refund or to discard it.

In addition to stores with the Kroger name, Mariano's and Food4Less are among the regional grocery stores owned by Kroger.