Frontline Workers in Chicago Area Gifted Free Bridal Gowns

The owner of a Naperville bridal boutique is giving away 26 bridal gowns to frontline and essential workers throughout the month of March.

“I’m grateful I can contribute. I’m grateful we are still open being a small business,” owner of Bri'Zan Couture Sue Cerulli said.

Her store closed for four months during the pandemic. Through trying times Cerulli said she knew she wanted to give back to those who put their own lives at risk to help others.

“They took care of us through the pandemic, and I wanted to take care of them,” Cerulli said. “I wanted to bring back some sort of love, happiness and joy, and a little bit of sparkle.”

The first recipient was Veronica Drase, a hospice social worker.

“I don’t have the words to express how thankful I am for them to do this. I’m speechless,” Drase said.

Drase is planning an October wedding with costs already adding up. Vendor prices have skyrocketed, she said, because of cancellations in 2020.

“It’s a huge, huge help. I’m very thankful. [This is] unbelievable,” Drase said.

Eligible brides can select from 150 new gowns that range in price from $1,500 - $3,500.

The giveaway is the boutique’s 13th anniversary celebration. To mark the occasion, Cerulli is gifting a gown every day of March that they are open, with 26 in total going to frontline and essential workers.

Qualifying candidates should call to make an appointment. Spots will be awarded through a lottery system.

