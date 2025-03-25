chicago news

From suburbs to city neighborhoods, new ranking names top places to live in Illinois

Three Chicago suburbs made the top 50 in the country and three other suburbs also made the top 100. But in addition, the list also showcased what it said were the top places to live in Illinois

A new ranking has named the best places to live in Illinois and several Chicago suburbs, along with some city neighborhoods, made the cut.

The list comes as part of the release of the Best Places to Live in America for 2025 ranking by Niche.

The ranking, looked at more than 50,000 suburbs, big-city neighborhoods and cities across the U.S. to determine the top places to live. It used data on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and local amenities to rank each location.

Here are the top 20 for the state:

  1. Naperville
  2. Clarendon Hills
  3. Hinsdale
  4. Vernon Hills
  5. Kildeer
  6. Lincolnshire
  7. Evanston
  8. Loop
  9. Buffalo Grove
  10. Long Grove
  11. West Loop
  12. Northbrook
  13. Wilmette
  14. Western Springs
  15. Riverwoods
  16. Hawthorn Woods
  17. Greektown
  18. Lake Bluff
  19. Riverside
  20. Printers Row

See the full list here.

According to the ranking, Naperville also made the national list at No. 23. It was followed closely by Clarendon Hills at No. 25 and Hinsdale at No. 29.

The next Chicago-area spot to make the U.S. top 100 was Vernon Hills at No. 69, Kildeer at No. 97 and Lincolnshire at No. 98.

Multiple Midwest cities also made the top 20 on the list, including Carmel, Indiana, which ranked highest at No. 7. Okemos, Michigan, also made the list at No. 19.

