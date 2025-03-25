A new ranking has named the best places to live in Illinois and several Chicago suburbs, along with some city neighborhoods, made the cut.

The list comes as part of the release of the Best Places to Live in America for 2025 ranking by Niche.

The ranking, looked at more than 50,000 suburbs, big-city neighborhoods and cities across the U.S. to determine the top places to live. It used data on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and local amenities to rank each location.

Three Chicago suburbs made the top 50 in the country and three other suburbs also made the top 100. But in addition, the list also showcased what it said were the top places to live in Illinois.

Here are the top 20 for the state:

Naperville Clarendon Hills Hinsdale Vernon Hills Kildeer Lincolnshire Evanston Loop Buffalo Grove Long Grove West Loop Northbrook Wilmette Western Springs Riverwoods Hawthorn Woods Greektown Lake Bluff Riverside Printers Row

See the full list here.

According to the ranking, Naperville also made the national list at No. 23. It was followed closely by Clarendon Hills at No. 25 and Hinsdale at No. 29.

The next Chicago-area spot to make the U.S. top 100 was Vernon Hills at No. 69, Kildeer at No. 97 and Lincolnshire at No. 98.

Multiple Midwest cities also made the top 20 on the list, including Carmel, Indiana, which ranked highest at No. 7. Okemos, Michigan, also made the list at No. 19.