From street closures to performances, here's what to know about this year's Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

With Chicago's official Christmas tree now lit up, the holiday season is here in Chicago and will be kicking off in a big way Saturday night.

The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is back to begin the holidays, featuring a parade of 40 floats, 385 marching band members, celebrity performances and Santa Claus making their way down North Michigan Avenue.

Additionally, 1 million lights will be illuminated by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, bringing a dazzling play to start the season.

Here's what to know about Saturday's festival.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

When is the Lights Festival?

The festival begins with Lights Festival Lane from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This part of the event is a festive thoroughfare where visitors can explore various booths and activities in Pioneer Court at 401 N. Michigan Ave. Snap a photo with Santa, sample Dunkin’ Donuts holiday drinks, try out the NASCAR booth’s simulator and more.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m., and the Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular show over the Chicago River is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Where is the parade?

The parade takes place along North Michigan Avenue, starting at Oak Street and ending at Wacker Drive.

Who will be performing?

Watch holiday performances full of joy by Sister Sledge, The Funky Bunch, The Sugar Hill Gang and Colin Stough from American Idol. The event features 385 marching band members performing down Michigan Avenue. Santa will ride on the grand finale float.

Will streets close for the parade?

The DuSable Bridge will close as early as 3:30 p.m. to prepare for the parade. The section of North Michigan Avenue between Oak Street and Wacker Drive will close as early as 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.