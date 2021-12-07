In the nearly three years since former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett reported being attacked by two men in Chicago, the case went from being an alleged hate crime to an alleged hoax, with arrests, charges, indictments and plenty of questions.

Now, as jurors near their time to decide whether Smollett was the victim of a crime or the director behind a staged plot, many are wondering what exactly happened the night of the incident in question.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's a look back at the case and how it all unfolded.