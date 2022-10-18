It's not a bad idea to get your winter coat out of storage. But you'll want to keep your flip-flops handy, too.

Monday, the Chicago area saw temperatures more than 20 degrees below average, its first snowflakes of the season and a winter weather advisory in nearby northwest Indiana.

"It just ain’t right," said Dave Faitak of Portage, Indiana on Monday. "It’s not Halloween yet and it already feels like Christmas."

Tuesday, that cooler weather is expected to remain in the area, NBC 5 Storm Team says, with lake effect rain showers across northwest Indiana, strong winds gusting up to 35 miles-per-hour, high temperatures reaching only into the mid-40s and a wind chill that will make the air feel more like the mid-30s.

"Last week I had the top down," said Faitak, standing next to his convertible. "This week, different story."

However, as the weekend approaches, that convertible may come in handy.

While Wednesday is expected to remain chilly, with high temperatures in the mid-40s, Thursday begins a five day stretch of warmer weather -- no winter coat necessary.

According to forecast models, temperatures Thursday will climb into the upper-50s to low-60s across the area.

Friday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Finally, by Saturday and Sunday, the sunshine is expected return, bringing with it warm and friendly highs in the low-70s.

Monday though, temperatures are predicted to settle back into their normal seasonal ranges, with highs dropping back into the upper-50s and low-60s.

Scattered showers will persist throughout the start of the new work week, according to extended forecast models.

