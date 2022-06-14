From Cooling Centers to Hot Weather Patrols, Here's Where to Find Relief During Chicago's Excessive Heat

Dangerous heat and excessive humidity are expected to continue in the Chicago area Tuesday and Wednesday, with an Excessive Heat Warning from the National Weather Service in effect through 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

However, relief is available for residents at cooling centers, city facilities, and other locations. If you're going outside, here's a list of places to remain cool in Chicago and Cook County.

Chicago Cooling Centers

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street.

– 1140 W. 79th Street. Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

– 10 S. Kedzie Ave. King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove.

– 4314 S. Cottage Grove. North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

– 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

– 8650 S. Commercial Ave. Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

The cooling areas in Chicago will have six community cooling centers, they will be activated from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Visitors must wear face masks, Free face coverings will be offered to those who do not have one and wish to use the cooling facilities.

Cooling Centers Across Cook County

Bremen Township – 16361 S. Kedzie Pkwy. (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

– 16361 S. Kedzie Pkwy. (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) Lemont Township – 16028 127th St. (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

– 16028 127th St. (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) Niles Township – 5255 Lincoln Ave. (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

– 5255 Lincoln Ave. (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) Norwood Park Township – 7833 W. Lawrence Ave. (9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

– 7833 W. Lawrence Ave. (9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.) Evanston – 300 Dodge Ave. (7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m Thurs.-Friday)

– 300 Dodge Ave. (7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m Thurs.-Friday) Village of Barrington – 201 S. Spring St. (6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.)

– 201 S. Spring St. (6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.) Riverside Township – 27 Riverside Rd. (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

– 27 Riverside Rd. (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) Elk Grove Township – 600 Landmeier Rd (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

– 600 Landmeier Rd (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) Schaumburg Township – 1 Illinois Blvd. (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

– 1 Illinois Blvd. (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Cicero Township – 4949 W. Cermak Rd. (8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mon.-Thur.)

Unless stated otherwise, all of these locations are open Monday through Friday.

Face masks are encouraged but not required at many of these sites. Here's where you get more information about the cooling center nearest to you.

According to Chicago's Deputy Commissioner of Family and Support Services Alisa Rodriguez, the city will assist with transportation to a cooling center if necessary.

Seniors can also visit one of the city's 21 senior centers. More information can be found here.

Along with the cooling centers, the Illinois Tollways will provide round-the-clock hot weather patrols to help drivers who are stranded on the road due to the heat wave. Drivers can call *999 for motorist assistance and more information.

In addition to cooling centers, the city's more than 75 public library locations 31 park district field houses and 176 splash pads can offer relief from the heat.

The Office of Emergency Management recommends that if anyone needs more information on how to get relief from heat dial 311.