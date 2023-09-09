From bag policy to tailgating, here's what to know for Bears games at Soldier Field this year

After months of anticipation, the NFL season has finally arrived as Chicago Bears fans prepare for the team's long-awaited Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

Sunday afternoon's duel against the Packers marks the first home game in over eight months, when the Bears fell 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in the final game of the 2022 season on Jan. 8.

While the Week 1 performance of Justin Fields and the Bears' rejuvenated offense is front of mind for Bears fans, here's what fans heading to Soldier Field for Sunday's game, scheduled to start at 3:25 p.m. local time, should know:

How to Get to the Stadium via Public Transit

Metra offers a “Bears Extra” train on the Electric Line. Sundays, the train will leave University Park at 9:30 a.m., making all stops between UP and Kensington, as well as stops at 59th Street, 55-56-57th Street, and 51st/53rd Street. The main stop will be 18th Street, which is a short-walking distance from the stadium.

For 3:25 p.m. games, the train will depart at 1:30 p.m.

On weeknights, regularly-scheduled Metra trains will stop at 18th Street, which is normally a flag stop during the week.

Metra tickets are $7 on Sundays. Children age-11 and younger ride for free.

Fans can also take the Chicago Transit Authority’s #128 bus from Union Station and the Ogilvie Transportation Center. The Inner Drive/Michigan Express bus will also provide service, as will the Red, Green and Orange line trains at Roosevelt.

Standard CTA fares apply, but for the season opener vs. Green Bay, Molson Coors has partnered with the CTA to offer free postgame rides on buses and trains.

Where Can I Park?

Parking facilities immediately around Soldier Field require pre-paid parking passes, and open four hours prior to kickoff. They close two hours after the game concludes.

Parking is also available at Grant Park North and South, and at Millennium Garage’s locations off of Columbus Drive.

You can find a full list of available parking lots and prices here.

Is Tailgating Allowed at Soldier Field?

Tailgating is allowed in most parking lots around the stadium, so long as fans comply with rules and regulations of the team.

The South Lot, North Parking Garage and Adler Planetarium Lots are all open for tailgating, as is the McCormick Place 31st Street Lot, with shuttles transporting fans to the game.

Can I Bring Bags Inside the Stadium?

Clear bags up to 12x6x12 inches are accepted. A non-clear wallet, clutch, crossbody bag or purse is permitted, so long as it is 4.5x6.5 inches or less.

Medical bags are permitted after screening, according to the team. Medical bags can be screened at gates 8, 38 and 47, the team said.

Diaper bags must be clear and must fit the prescribed dimensions for larger bags.

When Do Gates Open?

Gates to the stadium open two hours prior to kickoff.

One Final Reminder:

Soldier Field remains a completely cashless facility, according to the team.