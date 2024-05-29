From Aldi to McDonald's, these retailers and restaurants are slashing prices this summer

The list of retailers set to slash prices this summer amid soaring inflation is getting longer.

This week, Walgreens announced plans to reduce prices on more than 1,300 products. The announcement comes as Target, Aldi and even McDonald's rolled out summer promotions as consumers try to find ways to cut back.

Here's which retailers and restaurants have announced summer savings so far.

Aldi

The popular grocery store, whose U.S. headquarters are based in Batavia, Illinois, earlier this month announced it was reducing prices on more than 250 items to help combat "stubborn inflation."

According to officials, the savings are expected to total $100 million, with deals lasting through Labor Day.

“We don’t want food prices to hold people back from getting together with friends and family or spending time outdoors this season," Dave Rinaldo, president at Aldi U.S., said in the release.

Many of the items Aldi plans reducing prices on were "seasonal must-haves," including picnic and BBQ items, travel-ready snacks and healthy options. A partial list of the more than 250 items on sale can be found below:

Simply Nature: Chia Seeds

Simply Nature: Organic Avocado Oil

Season’s Choice: Frozen Blueberries

Simply Nature: Organic Pinto/Kidney Beans

Specially Selected: French Baguettes

Specially Selected: Macarons

Vitalife: Assorted Kombucha

Simms: Summer Sausage

Emporium Selection: Cracker Cuts

Simply Nature: Organic Granola Bars

Benton’s: Cookie Thins

Southern Grove: Dried Cranberries 6oz

Southern Grove: Sunflower Kernels 16oz

Southern Grove: Dried Mediterranean Apricots

USDA Choice Black Angus Sirloin Steak

Family Pack Chicken Breast

Burman’s: Steak Sauce

Season’s Choice: Frozen French Fries 32oz

Park Street Deli: Pulled Pork/Pulled Chicken

Target

In May, Target announced it would be slashing prices on approximately 5,000 "frequently shopped items" as summer approaches.

According to a press release, the Minneapolis-based retailer said the price reductions were set to take place over the course of the summer.

"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more," Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer at Target said in the release.

Some of the price cuts will be across grocery items, including milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter and coffee, the release said, along with other goods like diapers, paper towels and dog good.

According to the release, the price reductions are projected to save consumer "millions of dollars" this summer.

The release also noted the retailer "routinely adjusts its prices to ensure it is competitive within the markets it does business."

The savings come as consumers are expected to stock up on summer goods as holidays approach, the release said, noting that discounts and products may vary in markets and stores.

Some of the products with lowered prices can be found below:

Good & Gather Unsalted Butter (1 lb) now $3.79 (was $3.99)

Good & Gather Organic Baby Spinach (5 oz) now $2.99 (was $3.29)

Prime Hydration Sports Drinks (16.9 fl oz) now $1.99 (was $2.19)

Jack's Frozen Pepperoni Pizza (14.3 oz) now $3.99 (was $4.19)

Thomas' Plain Bagels (20 oz) at $3.79 (from $4.19)

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheddar Flavor Blasted Crackers (6.6 oz) at $2.79 (from $2.99)

Good & Gather Sea Salt Roasted Nuts (9.5 oz) now $5.29 (was $6.89)

Clorox Scented Wipes (75 ct) now $4.99 (was $5.79)

Huggies Baby Wipes (16 ct) now $.99 (was $1.19)

Aveeno SPF 50 Sunscreen (3 fl oz) now $13.19 (was $13.89)

Persil Liquid Laundry Detergent (100 fl oz) now $12.99 (was $13.69)

Purina One Chicken & Gravy Cat Food (13 oz) now $1.99 (was $2.39)

Walgreens

The Deerfield-based retailer announced Wednesday it will start to lower prices on more than 1,300 national and store brand products, and will also bring back Walgreens' popular "myW Days" in mid-July, according to a release.

Walgreens understands our customers are under financial strain and struggle to purchase everyday essentials. We continue to be committed to our customers by lowering prices on over a thousand additional items, something we’ve been doing since October of 2023,” said EVP, President, Walgreens Retail & Chief Customer Officer Tracey D. Brown.

According to the release, products with reduced prices will be across seasonal, health and wellness and personal care categories. Prices and products may vary by location, the release added.

Here's a sneak peak of a few of the items that will be reduced:

One a Day 80ct Men's and Women’s Gummy Vitamins now $11.99 (was $13.49)

Always Pad Mod Regular (20ct) now $6.99 (was $7.49)

Clean & Clear Foaming Facial Cleanser now $6.99 (was $7.99)

Eucerin Advance Repair Hand Cream now $5.99 (was $7.29)

Kanka Soft Brush Tooth and Gum Pain Gel 0.07 oz now $7.99 (was $9.79)

Salonpas Pain Relief Patch now $10.99 (was $11.99)

Nine (9) Can Igloo Hard Cooler now $25.00 (was $29.99)

Squishmallow 16” plush now $20.00 (was $24.99)

Bring on the Sun Youth Dive Rings and Goggles now $3.00 (was $4.99)

Lasko 20” Box Fan now $25.00 (was $29.99)

Nice! Mini Pretzels now $1.99 (was $2.79)

Nice! Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips now $1.99 (was $2.79)

Fast Food

McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King are all offering new, lower-priced value meals this summer.

Wendy's will offer a $3 breakfast combo meal, which includes a small portion of seasoned potatoes and a choice of either a bacon, egg and cheese English muffin or a sausage, egg and cheese English muffin, the fast-food chain said.

Additionally, Burger King and McDonald's will both launch $5 value meals.

At Burger King, the 'Your Way Meal' includes a choice of one of three sandwiches, chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

The McDonald's $5 meal, expected to last through June, includes a McChicken or McDouble, four piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.