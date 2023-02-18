‘Frightening Display of Violence:' 4 Men Charged in Addison Ambush Shooting

Authorities in suburban Addison announced charges against four men accused of ambushing two victims sitting in a vehicle, causing serious injuries.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the four men were all charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection to the Thursday shooting, which occurred in the 500 block of South Wisconsin at approximately 12:42 p.m.

Police were called to a residence at that location, and when they arrived, they found two victims sitting inside of a Jeep, both having suffered multiple gunshot injuries.

According to prosecutors, the two men were sitting in the Jeep when four men arrived at the scene in a Nissan sedan. Gunfire rang out, with one of the men struck 11 times and the other struck twice, according to police.

Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The four suspects were identified during the course of an investigation by Addison police. Three were taken into custody that same day, while a fourth was taken into custody on Friday.

Brandon Pichardo, 23, Damian Gonzales, 24, Irubiel Martinez, 19, and Efrain Garcia, 27, were all charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the shooting.

Bond was set at $2 million in the case.

“The allegations that these men ambushed a parked vehicle and, in a frightening display of violence, opened fire in the middle of the afternoon in a residential neighborhood, are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “This alleged complete disregard and disdain for public safety and the rule of law will not stand in DuPage County.”

Hinsdale, Elmhurst and Villa Park police all assisted with the investigation.

The men will next appear in court on March 20.