chicago news

Fright Fest, Six Flags Great America's haunted festival, kicks off for the season

Provided by Six Flags Great America

While Halloween is more than a month a way, one of the Chicago-area's spookiest festivals has already gotten underway.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Great America, the amusement parks' annual Halloween-themed event featuring a number of haunted attractions, live performances and a whole lot more, began on Saturday.

Before the event kicked off, Six Flags posted a reminder for guests to leave a treat out for "Nox" - the Fright Fest's demon overlord.

"Don't forget to leave a snack of brain juice and souls out for Nox tonight... It's FRIGHT FEST EVE!," the amusement park posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

As you trek throughout the park, you'll want to watch your back - or you might get bumped by a witch, zombie or something else! On top of that, the rollercoaster experience will be much different - as you'll have the chance to hop onboard thrilling rides in the dark, according to the Six Flags website.

For how to purchase admission and the Haunted Attraction Pass, you're encouraged to go to the amusement park's website.

