Fright Fest Returns to Spook Six Flags This Fall

Fright Fest will return this fall to spook amusement park-goers at Six Flags Great America this fall, park officials announced.

In a video posted to Facebook, a person dressed in a demon costume announced that Fright Fest will begin its 30th season on Sept. 18 and run through Oct. 31.

This year's Fright Fest will introduce two new haunted houses and include nine scare zones, according to the video.

The theme park takes a "Thrills by Day, Fright by Night" approach, providing festival activities and rides during the day and haunted houses and scare zones at night.

Six Flags updated their COVID-19 guidelines in accordance to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other local health departments, announcing that fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear a face covering while at the theme park.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to wear one, but it is not mandatory, the park said.

Temperature screenings, reservations and social distancing are no longer required under the updated guidelines.