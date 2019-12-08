Friends, Fans Mourn ‘Accomplished’ Chicago-Area Rapper Juice WRLD

Rising rap artist Jarad Anthony Higgins, also known to the world as Juice WRLD, died at the age of 21 Sunday, and while a Chicago community is mourning a loss, they remember him as an accomplished individual.

“I was just talking about him yesterday and all the things he accomplished,” said fan Cameron Irvin.

Officials said Juice WRLD was pronounced dead around 3 a.m. Sunday after suffering a "medical emergency'' at Midway International Airport.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said Higgins experienced cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital from a small hangar at Midway, away from the main terminal, where private planes land.

“I still don’t know how to process it,” said Madison Vitolka, an old neighbor of Higgins' former neighbor.

Higgins was a 2017 graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School. His former high school district issued out a statement Sunday saying:

"He is remembered by his teachers and staff as being a brilliant and creative student. Jarad was extraordinarily talented in music and played many instruments. He was a caring and outgoing person who always tried to reach out to others while at the same time he was introspective and had a great sense of humor. Jarad connected with many staff and students while he was a H-F Viking and he will be truly missed. Counseling services will be available for students to assist them during this time."

“He really did a lot of things he liked in the music industry program and we got to work with him in band program,” said band director Sarah Whitlock.

Juice WRLD was named top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May.

Many in the Chicago-area community who knew him said they were in disbelief and that although he would be missed, his music would live on forever.