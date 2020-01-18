Friends, Family Bid Adieu at Funeral Services for Suburban Army Specialist Killed in Kenya

Funeral services for Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. was scheduled to take place Saturday.

The 23-year-old was one of three people killed when militants attacked a military base in Kenya on Jan. 4. Two defense department contractors were also killed in the attack, according to Pentagon officials.

Mayfield joined the Army after graduating from Hillcrest High School and attending Northern Illinois University. He joined June of 2018 and graduated from basic training in October 2018.

Mayfield was killed during an assault by al-Shabab, a group linked to Al-Qaeda. The group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Pentagon has not yet confirmed their involvement.

Al-Shabab is based in neighboring Somalia, and has launched a number of attacks in Kenya in recent months. The group has been targeted by numerous U.S. airstrikes.

The funeral services were to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with visitations at the House of Hope Church, located at 752 E. 114 St., shortly followed by a Military Purple Heart Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and ending with a Homegoing Service.

A procession to his final resting place at Lincoln Cemetery, located at 20953 W. Hoff Rd., was expected to commence around1 p.m. at House of Hope.