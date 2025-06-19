Friday's summer solstice marks the official start of the season. Here's what to know

As the Chicago area prepares for a dangerous heat wave bringing searing temperatures and high humidity, the astronomical summer will finally get underway.

Although the meteorological seasons align with three-month periods on the calendar, astronomical summer begins at the summer solstice, when the sun reaches its most northerly point in the sky for the year, according to Adler Planetarium.

The summer solstice coincides with the year's longest day, leading to a total of 15 hours and 14 minutes of daylight time in the Chicago area on Friday.

Tomorrow, the sunrise will occur at 5:15 a.m. with a sunset at 8:29 p.m. The summer solstice occurs shortly thereafter at 9:42 p.m.

From that point on, days will slowly begin to get shorter, with that process continuing through the winter solstice in December, when the year's shortest day occurs.

While June 20 and June 21 mark the longest of the year and the latest sunset, Chicago saw a 5:14 a.m. sunrise for seven days leading up to the summer solstice, albeit with slightly earlier sunset times.