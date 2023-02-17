Friday's Debut Indoor Concert at Salt Shed Venue Postponed After Tove Lo Contracts Illness

The first indoor show at Chicago's Salt Shed entertainment venue, which was originally planned for Friday evening, has been postponed due to key performer, Tove Lo, contracting the flu, according to the artist and event organizers.

The Swedish singer-songwriter was supposed to perform on the indoor venue's opening night as part of a stop on her "Dirt Femme Tour." In a statement Friday, the Salt Shed announced the show had been postponed, but explained spectators will be able to use tickets at a rescheduled concert. Ticketholders will be notified once the new concert date is set, according to officials.

Tove Lo on Twitter discussed the cancellation of the concert, along with a second one in St. Paul, Minnesota, saying her vocal doctor has ordered her to stay quiet for the next few days.

This news breaks our salty little hearts:



Due to illness, the @ToveLo show tonight has been postponed.



Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new show date (info to come).



For any questions or refund inquiries, please reach out to info@saltshedchicago.com pic.twitter.com/HIzgYViVdn — The Salt Shed (@saltshedchicago) February 17, 2023

"I'm gutted, been looking forward to this so much," she said. "I hope you all understand that I want to play the very best show for you and give 150% but it's not physically possible rn. I love you all and I'll see you soon xx."

The Salt Shed will instead begin its indoor performances with hip hop duo Big Gigantic, which will take the stage Saturday evening. Doors for the concert open at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online.

More than a dozen artists are scheduled to perform at the Salt Shed throughout 2023. A full list of performers and concert times can be found here.