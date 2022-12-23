A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area as brutally cold wind chill temperatures of between 35 and 40 degrees below zero and strong, sustained winds gusting up to 45 miles-per-hour continue to create treacherous, icy and potentially "life-threatening" travel conditions as the storm continues to blow from west to east.

And although the snow has tapered off in most locations, Friday is expected to be the most "brutal day" of the storm, NBC 5 Meteorologist Pete Sack says, with considerable blowing snow and dangerous, bitter wind chills that could lead to frostbite conditions, which can form in as little as 10 to 20 minutes.

"If you must venture outdoors, cover up from head to toe in multiple layers," the National Weather Service said in a tweet early Friday. "Stay indoors if you can."

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, snow totals in the Chicago remained low, with Streator in LaSalle County recording the highest accumulation at 2.5 inches.

Further west, however, in Northeast Indiana, black ice and drifting, blowing snow has led to numerous accidents on the roadways. In Porter County, a blizzard warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, calling for wind gusts up to 55 miles-per-hour, six to 11 inches of snow and potential white-out conditions.

"It's just not safe," said Indiana Police Sergeant Glen Fifield, of driving conditions. "It's literally a life and death decision if you're deciding to travel."

According to the Indiana Sate Police, blowing snow and black ice leading to has become one of the main concerns for drivers.

As NBC 5's Storm Chaser travels on the Bishop Ford highway heads towards in Indiana, NBC 5 reporter Sandra Torres details that conditions have gotten "much worse" as they approach the border, observing with slick roads and sliding vehicles.

Wind Chill Temperatures and Weekend Forecast

Another threat still exists across Chicago is in the form of the bone-chilling cold, with air temperatures already plunging below zero in most locations. Wind chills overnight dropped to 30-to-40 degrees below zero.

There won’t be much in the way of relief after daybreak, with winds continuing and air temperatures struggling to reach zero degrees. Wind chills are expected to remain frigid, ranging from 20-to-30 degrees below zero across the region.

Winds should slowly start to subside late Friday and into Saturday, but wind chills will likely remain below zero for most of the weekend.

That’s because air temperatures will struggle to break 10 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday and Sunday, making for one of the chilliest Christmases on record in the Chicago area.

Fortunately there is some relief in the forecast, with warmer temperatures expected to arrive by next week. Highs should get back above freezing by Wednesday, and could get even warmer than that as New Year’s Day approaches.