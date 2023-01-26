Friday Marks Important Milestone in March Toward Spring in Chicago

There is snow, wind and frigid temperatures in the forecast for the Chicago area on Friday, but there is good news, as the date marks an important milestone on the path toward springtime and sunny skies.

While the city is still experiencing a little bit less than 10 hours of daylight per day, Friday will mark the first time since Nov. 5 of last year that Chicago’s sunset will occur after 5 p.m.

To make things even better, Thursday marks the final pre-5 p.m. sunset that the city will experience until Nov. 5.

Ever since Chicago experienced its earliest sunset of the season on Dec. 9, 2022, that time has slowly been creeping forward, but as the calendar flipped to January, the pace has quickened, with the city gaining more than two minutes of daylight per day as the month draws to a close.

The next step toward spring will actually occur on Monday, as Chicago will receive more than 10 hours of daylight for the first time since Nov. 11, 2022.

By the end of February, Chicago will be seeing sunsets at 5:40 p.m., and will be receiving more than 11 hours of daylight per day.

Those increases will continue through the summer solstice in June.