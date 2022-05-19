Friday is Your Last Chance to Visit This Chicago-Area Tulip Festival

There's one final day to tiptoe through 600,000 bulbs of 30 different varieties at this this year's Richardson Tulip Festival.

The festival, in Spring Grove, will close Friday at 6:30 pm.

The weather determines the dates of the Richardson Tulip Festival each year, which features 500,000 tulips in colorful blocks along with 100,000 tulips in a mixed colors area.

One free tulip is offered for each guest who purchases a ticket.

In addition to tulips, the festival offers local food trucks, snacks, wine, music and more.

Admission for the final day of the festival is $6 per person, and the grounds open at 11 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome.