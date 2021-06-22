Frida Kahlo, Obama Portraits Project Onto Chicago's Merchandise Mart

The Obama Portraits and Frida Kahlo’s self-portrait will be showcased over the summer at Chicago's Merchandise Mart.

Portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, painted by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, are being projected over the 2.5-acre building, theMART.

A few weeks later on July 5, the iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s self-portraits will also be featured in Art on theMART. She will be projected across the building every night until Sept. 16.

The piece will feature and transform several of Kahlo’s most recognizable works including Self Portrait with Small Monkey of 1945 and Self Portrait in a Velvet Dress of 1926. They will be accompanied by an orchestral score from Mexican composer Arturo Márquez, recorded by New Philharmonic, theMART said.

All projections will be shown at 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Art on theMART is free and can best be experienced from the jetty section of the Chicago Riverwalk on Wacker Drive between Wells Street and Franklin Street, theMART said in a statement. Accompanying audio will also be available.

Kahlo’s self-portrait will be at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage beginning June 5. The exhibition opening this summer will be the largest showing of her work in over 40 years in the Chicago area.

The Obamas are also be at the Art Institute of Chicago through Aug. 15 and the projection will be showcased until Sept. 16, theMART said.

For more information, visit artonthemart.com.