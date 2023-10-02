Freshman student dies suddenly at Northern Indiana high school

A freshman student at a South Bend, Indiana, high school died suddenly on Monday in what school district officials referred to as an "isolated health-related incident."

The South Bend Community School Corporation said a student at John Adams High School, whose name or age hasn't been released, received immediate medical attention at the school and was later transported to the hospital.

"Our hearts go out to the family as well as the staff and students at Adams High School. We are also grateful for our first responders," the district's statement read, in part. "While we are grieving, we are doing everything we can to support all students, as we know this will have a profound effect on the Adams student body."

The school district said social workers will be available to help students as they grieve.