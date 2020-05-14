French Bulldog That Mauled Owner to Death Will Likely be Euthanized, Officials Say

A dog that likely mauled his owner to death over the weekend in the northwest suburbs is expected to be euthanized, officials say.

The 55-pound, 2-year-old French bulldog mix named Blue will likely be euthanized “due to his history and aggression,” according to Lake County spokeswoman Hannah Goering.

Blue’s owner, 52-year-old Lisa Urso, was found dead May 9 with injuries from a dog attack at home in Ingleside, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper has said.

She was apparently bit inside her home before escaping to her patio, where she died, Cooper said. The coroner’s office is awaiting results of toxicology tests.

Blue was allegedly involved in two other bite attacks in the month before Urso’s death, Fox Lake police said in a statement.

On April 13, officers responded to the home in the 600 block of Knollwood Road after Blue allegedly bit a male resident, police said. The dog was placed on home quarantine at the time.

Police responded again April 21 for Blue biting the same resident again, police said. Blue was then placed on hospital quarantine.

Police said they have no reports involving the two other dogs in the home.

Blue is being held, per protocol, in the care of Lake County animal control for seven days, until May 18, with Urso’s two other dogs: Rocco, a 2-year-old, 36-pound French bulldog mix; and Spike, a 15-year-old, 25-pound Collie mix, according to Fox Lake police.

Rocco and Spike will likely be placed in another home or put up for rescue adoption, Goering said.