French Bulldog Stolen at Gunpoint in Portage Park Returned to Owners, Family Says

A French bulldog stolen from a woman in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood has been safely reunited with her family.

In a Facebook update, the family says that the dog has been returned safely.

“Peppa is safe! We are grateful for everyone’s prayers and well-wishes,” the post read.

No further updates were available on how the family was reunited with their beloved pet.

Two months ago, Alicja Pierzchala rescued Peppa the French bulldog from being euthanized.

Police say an armed assailant stole the 6-year-old black French bulldog at gunpoint earlier this month during an evening walk through the Portage Park neighborhood.

Alicja Pierzchala, 64, was walking the dog near her home Wednesday evening and decided to venture a little farther than usual because of the nice weather, she told the Sun-Times.

Pierzchala had just turned onto the 5800 block of West Giddings Avenue when someone put a gun to the back of her head and yelled, “Give me your dog,” she said.

“All of a sudden I could not move, she said. “I saw my Peppa was lifted up. I said, ‘What’s going on?’ Because it was so quiet I didn’t hear nothing, no footsteps.”

Peppa’s leash was attached to Pierzchala’s wrist and there was a struggle as the person tried to pull the dog away. The robber pointed the gun at Pierzchala’s chest, then her forehead.

“Still I can feel it,” Pierzchala said.

The robber punched her in the shoulder and Pierzchala fell backward onto the ground. As she faded in and out of consciousness, she saw a van fleeing the scene.

Pierzchala suffered a concussion and an injury to her rotator cuff, the same shoulder she had surgery on two years ago, according to her daughter.

No further information was immediately available.