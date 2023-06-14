Freight train strikes pedestrian in Hinsdale, with road closures and Metra delays reported

Authorities in suburban Hinsdale say a person has died after being struck by a freight train on Wednesday.

The DuPage County coroner confirmed that there was a fatality involved in the incident, which occurred on tracks operated by BNSF.

As a result of the collision, multiple streets are closed in the area, including Garfield Avenue, which is closed in both directions between Chicago Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Lincoln Street is also closed between Hinsdale Avenue and Chestnut Street, while Monroe Street is closed between Hinsdale Avenue and Chicago Avenue.

Finally, Oak Street is closed in both directions between Chicago Avenue and Walnut Street.

According to Metra, the BNSF line is operating at this time, but passengers are advised that trains will run at reduced speeds, causing “significant delays.” In addition, a train scheduled to arrive in Aurora at noon will run express between Fairview Avenue and Aurora, while the train scheduled to arrive in Aurora at 1 p.m. will make all scheduled stops.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.