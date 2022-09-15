Freight Train Hits Truck, Blocking Roads in Bloomingdale, Carol Stream

Army Trail Road is closed in both directions in suburban Bloomingdale after a freight train struck a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon.

According to Total Traffic, the roadway is closed in both directions between Gary Avenue and 84th Court because of the collision, which occurred just before 5:30 p.m.

Officials have not confirmed any injuries stemming from the collision.

Gary Avenue is also closed in both directions between Lies Road and Army Trail road in suburban Carol Stream because of the collision, with the train remaining on the tracks and blocking several crossings.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It is unclear how long it will take for crews to clean up the scene and to conduct an investigation.