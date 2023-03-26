Franklin Park

Freight Train Cars Derail in Suburban Franklin Park, Authorities Say

A train derailment has snarled traffic in suburban Franklin Park on Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

According to officials, a derailment was reported at the Bensenville Railyard, with several cars of the train leaving the tracks near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Belmont Avenue.

Police are in the area directing traffic, according to officials.

There is not an estimated time when the tracks will be cleared, and crews remain on scene.

There has not been an updated manifest on what is onboard the train, and police are investigating.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Franklin Park
