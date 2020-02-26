Freight Train Carrying Crude Oil Derails in East Chicago, Officials Say

A freight train derailed in East Chicago just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, sending several cars full of crude oil careening off the tracks.

According to fire officials, a CSX train heading eastbound derailed in East Chicago on Wednesday evening.

A total of 41 cars disconnected from the conductor car, while between five and 10 cars actually derailed, according to officials.

The derailed tanker cars contained a Class 3 crude oil substance, which is flammable.

Hazmat teams were deployed to the scene to assess if any of the cars were leaking, and as a precaution, businesses to the south of the railroad tracks were evacuated.

No injuries were initially reported.