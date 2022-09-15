A potentially devastating and disruptive freight rail way worker strike has been averted —for now — and a "tentative" railway labor agreement between labor unions and railroad companies has been reached, the White House said early Thursday, just one day before Friday's deadline.

"The tentative agreement reached tonight is an important win for our economy and the American people," a statement from President Joe Biden read. "I thank the unions and rail companies for negotiating in good faith and reaching a tentative agreement that will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy."

According to a report from NBC News, freight workers were threatening to strike as early as Friday for reasons including higher pay, more generous paid leave, and a renegotiation of strict attendance policies that makes it difficult to take time off.

A statement from the American Association of Railroads confirmed the tentative agreement, and indicated that new contracts negotiated "provide rail employees a 24 percent wage increase during the five-year period from 2020 through 2024, including an immediate payout on average of $11,000 upon ratification."

According to a report from the Associated Press, railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours Wednesday at the Labor Department to hammer out a deal.

And while the tentative agreement averts a potential strike Friday, it isn't a done deal yet.

According to the AAR, "all tentative agreements are subject to ratification by the unions’ membership." The Associated Press reports that the tentative agreement will now go to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several weeks.

In the Chicago area, Metra and Amtrak — neither of which are part of, or have a say in the labor dispute — had prepared for a potential strike by pre-emptively canceling multiple busy commuter and long-distance train schedules on lines that are owned, maintained and dispatched by freight railroads.

Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis called the situation "very frustrating" on Wednesday when addressing the threat of a potential strike, saying, "A lot of people think Metra has 11 lines we own and operate. It's just more complex than that and the fact is, the Chicago area has a great deal of interaction between freight and passenger trains, and it's something we have to deal with on a daily basis."

Early Thursday, Gillis told NBC 5 "We are relieved that the freight railroads and the unions have reached a tentative agreement and that our riders will not be impacted by what could have been a significant disruption to service....our riders deserve safe, reliable and consistent service and we are grateful we will be able to continue to provide it."

However, Metra said it was still unsure whether a previous schedule adjustment that including canceling some trains on Thursday evening would still place. "We will have to coordinate with UP and NBSF," Gillis said.

At the time of publication, Amtrak had not provided an updated statement or schedule.

As of Thursday morning, here's breakdown of what Metra and Amtrak schedules will not be running:

Metra Schedule Changes:

BNSF trains that will not operate Thursday night, Sept. 15:

Inbound trains 1296, 1298, 1300 and 1302 are canceled (all depart Aurora after 8 p.m.)

Outbound trains 1289, 1291 1293 and 1295 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Union Pacific trains that will not operate Thursday night, Sept 15:

Inbound trains 372 and 374 are canceled (all depart Waukegan after 10 p.m.)

Outbound trains 371, 373, 375 and 377 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Union Pacific Northwest trains that will not operate Thursday night, Sept 15:

Inbound trains 666 and 668 are canceled (all depart after 9:30 p.m.)

Outbound trains 661,663,665 and 601 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Union Pacific West trains that will not operate Thursday night, Sept 15:

Inbound train 68 is canceled (departs Elburn after 9:15 p.m.)

Outbound trains 69 and 71 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Amtrak Schedule Changes:

According to the train operator, all long-distance trains nationwide are canceled Thursday, including the following trains that originate in Chicago

Southwest Chief

Empire Builder

California Zephyr

How a Railway Strike Could Affect You — Even if You Don't Travel by Train

Train passengers wouldn't be the only ones impacted by a strike. Due to the volume of products carried and moved by rail, supply chains for various items could be affected.

According to a report from CNBC, about 40% of the nation's long-distance trade is moved by rail. If the unions strike, more than 7,000 trains would be idled.

And the United States Chamber of Commerce says a rail worker strike could further affect economic and supply chain issues by impacting the flow of goods and raise already inflated prices.

"A shutdown of the nation's rail service would have enormous national consequences," the Chamber said on Monday, Reuters reports.

According to Joe Schwieterman, a Transportation Professor at DePaul University, the timing of the threat, which the White House says was averted by the tentative agreement, is especially critical.

"This comes at a really tough time," Schwieterman said in an interview with NBC 5. "Our supply chains are stretched. We have difficult logistic problems. Our highways are really clogged up. You throw in a rail strike it makes things really unpredictable for manufacturers."

"The effects on shipping are tremendous," Schwieterman said. "A lot of stoppage will occur if there is a strike."

Last week, a coalition of 31 agricultural groups sent a letter to Congress, and the Fertilizer Institute trade group joined the chorus of concerned shippers Saturday because shipments of ammonia and other fertilizers will be delayed.

“Supply chains are already strained and there is currently zero elasticity in rail transportation,” FIT group President and CEO Corey Rosenbusch said. “This situation will get exponentially worse every day there is no resolution.” According to Rosenbusch, more than half of all fertilizer is hauled by railroads.

Additionally, more than 75% of all finished vehicles are taken from factories to dealerships by train, and countless other products move by rail.

The Association of American Railroads estimates shutting down the railroads would cost the economy $2 billion dollars a day.

Previous Tentative Agreements Rejected

Prior to a new tentative agreement being reached, members of one union rejected a different tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads Wednesday, while two ratified agreements and three others remained at the bargaining table.

About 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 voted to reject the tentative agreement negotiated by IAM leadership with the railroads, the union said Wednesday. But the IAM agreed to delay any strike by its members until Sept. 29 to allow more time for negotiations and to allow other unions to vote.

There are 12 unions — one with two separate divisions — representing 115,000 workers that must agree to the tentative deals and then have members vote on whether to approve them. So far, nine had agreed to tentative deals and three others are still at the bargaining table.

Of the nine that agreed to the deals, two — the Transportation Communications Union and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen unions — voted to ratify their contracts Wednesday. But IAM members voted to reject their deal. Votes by the other six unions that approved tentative deals are pending.

All the tentative deals are based closely on the recommendations of a Presidential Emergency Board Joe Biden appointed this summer that called for 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses in a five-year deal that’s retroactive to 2020. Those recommendations also includes one additional paid leave day a year and higher health insurance costs.

Ron Kaminkow, general secretary of the Railroad Workers United labor coalition that includes workers from a variety of railroad unions, said he doesn't think the unions are demanding much at this point — just the kind of things most U.S. workers already enjoy like the ability to take time off without being penalized.

“We have attendance policies that have gotten more and more and more draconian. That offer very, very little leeway for workers who need to take time off for doctor’s appointments, for time with family, to be rested,” Kaminkow said.