Freezing drizzle possible in Chicago area Tuesday

The Chicago area will see several chances of precipitation in coming days, including the chance of freezing drizzle on Tuesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, that frozen precipitation could occur across the area, but especially north of Interstate 80 during the evening commute.

While there is only a 20-to-30% chance of the drizzle, officials warn that if it occurs, roads could become slippery and travel could become more challenging.

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing overnight, falling into the mid-to-upper 20s across the area.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Wednesday could bring another chance of precipitation, with flurries or snow showers possible across the area, according to forecast models.

While accumulations aren’t expected, some parts of northwest Indiana could potentially see accumulating lake-effect snow Wednesday and even into Thursday morning.

High temperatures on both days will likely settle into the low-to-mid 30s, part of a continuing trend of seasonable temperatures across the region.

Friday should see partly-to-mostly cloudy skies, with highs once again in the mid-30s.