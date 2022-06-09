Freedie Freeman Recalls Iconic Moments With Ex-Cub Anthony Rizzo

Viral moments with ex-Cub Rizzo fond memories for Freeman originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs will face Anthony Rizzo this weekend for the first time since trading him to the Yankees last summer.

Memories of Rizzo's time with the Cubs are sure to come up all weekend, but Freddie Freeman got a head start.

Freeman, who's in town with the Dodgers this week to face the White Sox, joined "Unfiltered with David Kaplan" on Wednesday and looked back on two of baseball's most viral moments from the 2021 season.

First, there was the Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the Cubs and Braves at Wrigley Field. Rizzo, who was mic'd up, yelled Freeman's name while chasing after him during a rundown.

"Obviously I'm not too fast. He's not too fast," Freeman told Kaplan with a laugh. "It was fun. I could hear him yelling my name as he was running me down.

"Baseball is a kids game; it's an enjoyable game. You've got to remember to have fun when you play this game. And obviously Anthony loves to have fun. I love to have fun. It produced a pretty fun moment for the game of baseball."

The difference is Rizzo thinks he's fast.

"I was doing sprints earlier [Sunday], too," Rizzo told Freeman during that game, as aired on the broadcast.

A little over a week later, Rizzo and Freeman went viral again. Rizzo took the mound in the middle of a Braves' blowout win and faced Freeman.

He struck him out swinging.

"I am probably the worst position-player-hitting person there is," Freeman said. "I am not good at doing it. I'd rather face someone throwing 95 [mph] than facing 55.

"He got the best of me. I don't know if we'll ever have that chance again, but I am a career .000 hitter against Anthony Rizzo.

"I'm sure he's very, very happy about that."

Watch Freeman's full interview:

