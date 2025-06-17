Free museum days for week of Juneteenth in Chicago area

With many kids out of school for summer as a holiday week arrives, parents may be looking for things to do in the Chicago area with their children.

Several museums in the Chicago area are offering Illinois residents free admission the week of Juneteenth.

Here’s a full list:

Field Museum

● Free admissions for Illinois residents on Wednesdays

● The museum is open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday

● Proof of Residency, including the following: Illinois lease, Illinois Library Card, Illinois Student ID with photo, Illinois Utility Bill, Illinois work ID and check stub

Chicago History Museum

● Free admission for Illinois residents and children 18 and under on June 19, 21

● The museum is open 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m Tuesday through Saturday and 12-5 p.m

on Sundays.

● Requirements: Proof of Residency

● Admission is always free for military, first responders, Chicago University students, Illinois educators, and other groups.

Museum of Contemporary Photography

● Free admission for Illinois residents everyday

● The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Smart Museum of Art

● Free entry each day

● The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Shedd Aquarium

● Free admission for Illinois residents on Tuesday evenings from 5-9 p.m. on June 17

● It is encouraged to register online ahead of time

● Admission is always free for EBT card holders, Chicago police officers and firefighters, active duty U.S military personnel, and Illinois educators, as well as Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin educators.

Art Institute of Chicago

● Free admission for Illinois residents on Thursday evenings from 5 - 8 p.m.

● The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. On Thursdays, the museum is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

National Museum of Mexican Art

● Free entry each day

● The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Chicago Fed Money Museum

● Free admission to anyone

● No reservations needed

● The museum will be closed on June 19

● The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday

The National Puerto Rican Museum

● Free entry each day

● The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on

Fridays, as well as 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays

DePaul Art Museum

● Free entry each day

● The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as 11

a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Museum of Contemporary Art

● Free admissions every Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. for Illinois residents

● The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on

Tuesdays

● The museum is always free for visitors under 18, visitors with disabilities and their caregivers, active military members, veterans and their families, police officers, fire departments, and Illinois educators (elementary and high school teachers)

Jane Addams Hull-House Museum

● Free entry each day

● The museum is open 10 a.m to 4:50 p.m Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, as well as 10

a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays

Design Museum of Chicago

● Free entry for everyone

● The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday

National Veterans Art Museum

● Free entry for everyone

● This museum takes donations via cash or check