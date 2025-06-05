Aspirational anglers can give fishing a try next weekend, no license needed.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced June 13-16 as Free Fishing Days, during which anyone can fish without a license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The dates span through Father’s Day weekend. In a Wednesday release, IDNR officials said the days seek to introduce more people to fishing, especially children.

Ahead of the free fishing days, IDNR will also provide a limited supply of fishing equipment and educational materials to organizations planning to host events that weekend. Groups can apply for materials via an online form.

Organizations across the state will host fishing-focused activities throughout the weekend.

From June 13-15, the Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve will provide free fishing pole rentals and distribute free supplies and promo items, according to the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Also embracing the free fish days, the Wheaton Park District will host a Fish-O-Rama event on June 14 for children and adults.

Typically, anyone looking to fish over the age of 16 must purchase a license, with some exceptions for active-duty military and people with disabilities.

Standard licenses can be purchased for $15 online or at various vendors across the state.