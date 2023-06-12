Free fishing days give Illinois anglers, newcomers a chance to learn new skills

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is launching a series of events around Free Fishing Days, giving anglers and those wanting to get into the sport the chance to learn new skills and try things out in coming days.

From June 16-19, residents are able to fish in Illinois lakes and waterways without purchasing a fishing license, salmon or trout stamp, just in time for the Father's Day holiday.

An event coinciding with the weekend of fun will take place in Yorktown, where anglers will learn the intricate art of fly fishing.

“So this is the fly. This is what you use to actually catch the fish,” says Ike Rhodes, fly fishing manager at Orvis Yorktown.

Fly fishing uses a ‘fly’ as the hook to catch fish, which, Rhodes explains, is different from conventional spin fishing, which relies “on the weight of the lure to actually caste his lure out where as in fly fishing as you can see this is pretty light. We are relying on the weight of the line to actually cast this out.”

In Orvis Yorktown’s beginner Fly Fishing 101 class, they teach you about the rods and reels, how to rig the rod, how to tie knots, and basic casting.

“Start low, smooth acceleration to a quick stop, like you’re answering a phone. Smooth acceleration to a quick stop and then drop,” says Rhodes.

Sounds simple enough, but it takes a minute to get the hang of it, according to experts. Residents will also learn, fishing isn’t necessarily about catching fish.

“Fly fishing is therapy it’s not all about catching fish,” explains Rhodes. “Take a look around you. See the bald eagles flying above you or you see that deer crossing the stream. That fills my bucket.“

If you want to take one of their free fly fishing classes, Yorktown has one on Saturday, June 24. The Wilmette store will start classes in a couple of weeks.