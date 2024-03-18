Free eclipse glasses, camping sites and more: See deals for the 2024 total solar eclipse

Want to watch the next total solar eclipse?

We're officially a couple of weeks away from the next total solar eclipse. With Illinois being one of the states in the "path of totality," residents will be able to take in unforgettable sights of the natural phenomenon.

The eclipse will take place during the afternoon of April 8, with totality lasting around three minutes in parts of the Midwest.

In the Chicago area, the solar eclipse will only be partially visible, which means you'll absolutely need solar eclipse glasses when looking at the sun.

Here’s some deals on viewing glasses, eclipse-themed snacks and more.

Free solar eclipse viewers

Those wanting solar eclipse glasses can receive a free pair from the Adler Planetarium by buying or renewing a Star Pass.

Camping site

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is offering an Eclipse Weekend package ahead of the solar eclipse.

Campers willing to spend $100 can stay for four nights on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds from April 5 to April 9, according to officials.

The fairgrounds offer campers a 50-foot by 20-foot campsite to stay on for the packaged four nights. The fairgrounds are located within 20 miles of the solar eclipse path of totality, according to officials.

To make a reservation to camp at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, campers can go to dqf.illinois.gov.

Free eclipse-themed snacks

The Pullman National Historical Park will host an eclipse program on April 8 where visitors can learn about the eclipse from National Park Service Park rangers and NASA Ambassadors.

Visitors can also learn about the eclipse through interactive activities, can take photos at a space inspired selfie station and indulge in complimentary eclipse-themed snacks.

Stay with NBC Chicago coverage to learn more about the total solar eclipse on April 8.