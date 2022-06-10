Free COVID Saliva Testing to Begin in Kane County Next Week

Free COVID-19 saliva tests will soon be available in Kane County, health officials announced Friday.

The noninvasive test will provided at the Kane Vax Hub, located at 501 N. Randall St. in Batavia and open Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m.

With the saliva test, meaning there's no nasal swab, results are available in 24-48 hours, the Kane County Health Department noted.

Those planning to take the test should not eat or drink anything one hour before testing.

Kane County health officials said walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is encouraged. Register here.

KCHD is partnering with SHIELD Illinois, an initiative of the University of Illinois System that makes their saliva-based COVID test available to K-12 schools, colleges and

universities, companies and the public statewide.

As of Friday, Kane was one of 32 counties listed at high community level risk for COVID, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Other counties at "high" include Cook, DuPage, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle, Winnebago, Brown, Cass, Champaign, Ford, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, McLean, Menard, Montgomery, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell, Woodford, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson.

At the high level, the CDC recommends that all people in the area wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. Those who are immunocompromised, the CDC suggests avoiding "non-essential indoor activities" in public places.