Free COVID-19 Testing Sites Open in Northern Illinois

Health officials announced Monday the opening of new coronavirus testing sites in Northern Illinois for no cost.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created community-based testing sites over the past several months, which are open to all regardless of symptoms, according to the website.

Here are the latest openings:

Belvidere

Boone County Administration Campus

1212 Logan Ave.

Nov. 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Poplar Grove

North Boone Fire District 3

305 W. Grove St.

Dec. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Lanark

Eastland High School

500 School Dr.

Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



West Town neighborhood

Bennett Day

955 W. Grand Ave.

Dec. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Cragin neighborhood

Metropolitan Family Services -- Belmont

3239 N. Central Ave.

Dec. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



South Loop neighborhood

Ping Tom Park

300 West 19th St.

Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Blue Island

Affordable Recovery Home Campus

13636 S. Western

Dec. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Melrose Park

Villiage of Melrose Park

2701 W. Lake St.

Dec. 5-6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Ford Heights

Ford Heights Villiage Hall

1343 Ellis Ave.

Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Forest Park

Ferrara Candy Company

7301 W. Harrison St.

Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



West Chicago

Leman Middle School

238 E. Hazel St.

Dec. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Coal City

Coal City High School

655 W. Division St.

Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Kankakee

Kankakee County Health Department

2390 W. Station St.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Grayslake

College of Lake County

19351 W. Washington St.

Dec. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Fox Lake

Grant Community High School -- South Lot

285 Grant Ave.

Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Oregon

Ogle County Health Department

907 Pines Rd.

Dec. 2-3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Moline

Taxslayer Center

1201 River Rd.

Dec. 5-6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Freeport

Highland Community College

2998 W. Pearl City Rd. Lot C

Dec. 4-5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Joliet

Mission Boulevard Soccer Complex

640 Mission Blvd.

Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more community-based testing locations, click here.

IDPH provides a list of other testing site locations, some of which are by appointment only and serving solely symptomatic patients. For more information on the sites, click here.

For a list of static testing sites in Chicago, primarily for people with high risk exposure and experiencing symptoms, click here.

Many CVS locations offer COVID-19 testing seven days a week, following eligibility requirements from the state. For a list of CVS testing sites, click here.