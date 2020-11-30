Free COVID-19 Testing Sites Open in Northern Illinois

Health officials announced Monday the opening of new coronavirus testing sites in Northern Illinois for no cost.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created community-based testing sites over the past several months, which are open to all regardless of symptoms, according to the website.
Here are the latest openings:
Local
Belvidere
Boone County Administration Campus
1212 Logan Ave.
Nov. 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Poplar Grove
North Boone Fire District 3
305 W. Grove St.
Dec. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lanark
Eastland High School
500 School Dr.
Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
West Town neighborhood
Bennett Day
955 W. Grand Ave.
Dec. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cragin neighborhood
Metropolitan Family Services -- Belmont
3239 N. Central Ave.
Dec. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
South Loop neighborhood
Ping Tom Park
300 West 19th St.
Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Blue Island
Affordable Recovery Home Campus
13636 S. Western
Dec. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Melrose Park
Villiage of Melrose Park
2701 W. Lake St.
Dec. 5-6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ford Heights
Ford Heights Villiage Hall
1343 Ellis Ave.
Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Forest Park
Ferrara Candy Company
7301 W. Harrison St.
Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
West Chicago
Leman Middle School
238 E. Hazel St.
Dec. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Coal City
Coal City High School
655 W. Division St.
Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kankakee
Kankakee County Health Department
2390 W. Station St.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Grayslake
College of Lake County
19351 W. Washington St.
Dec. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fox Lake
Grant Community High School -- South Lot
285 Grant Ave.
Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oregon
Ogle County Health Department
907 Pines Rd.
Dec. 2-3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Moline
Taxslayer Center
1201 River Rd.
Dec. 5-6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Freeport
Highland Community College
2998 W. Pearl City Rd. Lot C
Dec. 4-5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Joliet
Mission Boulevard Soccer Complex
640 Mission Blvd.
Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more community-based testing locations, click here.
IDPH provides a list of other testing site locations, some of which are by appointment only and serving solely symptomatic patients. For more information on the sites, click here.
For a list of static testing sites in Chicago, primarily for people with high risk exposure and experiencing symptoms, click here.
Many CVS locations offer COVID-19 testing seven days a week, following eligibility requirements from the state. For a list of CVS testing sites, click here.