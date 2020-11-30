illinois coronavirus

Free COVID-19 Testing Sites Open in Northern Illinois

Health officials continue to encourage Illinoisans to be tested for COVID-19 -- free of charge

This aerial view shows people waiting in line in their cars at a Covid-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Health officials announced Monday the opening of new coronavirus testing sites in Northern Illinois for no cost.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created community-based testing sites over the past several months, which are open to all regardless of symptoms, according to the website.

Here are the latest openings:

Belvidere
Boone County Administration Campus
1212 Logan Ave.
Nov. 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Poplar Grove
North Boone Fire District 3
305 W. Grove St.
Dec. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lanark
Eastland High School
500 School Dr.
Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Town neighborhood
Bennett Day
955 W. Grand Ave.
Dec. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cragin neighborhood
Metropolitan Family Services -- Belmont
3239 N. Central Ave.
Dec. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Loop neighborhood
Ping Tom Park
300 West 19th St.
Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blue Island
Affordable Recovery Home Campus
13636 S. Western
Dec. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Melrose Park
Villiage of Melrose Park
2701 W. Lake St.
Dec. 5-6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ford Heights
Ford Heights Villiage Hall
1343 Ellis Ave.
Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Forest Park
Ferrara Candy Company
7301 W. Harrison St.
Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Chicago
Leman Middle School
238 E. Hazel St.
Dec. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Coal City
Coal City High School
655 W. Division St.
Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kankakee
Kankakee County Health Department
2390 W. Station St.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grayslake
College of Lake County
19351 W. Washington St.
Dec. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fox Lake
Grant Community High School -- South Lot
285 Grant Ave.
Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oregon
Ogle County Health Department
907 Pines Rd.
Dec. 2-3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Moline
Taxslayer Center
1201 River Rd.
Dec. 5-6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Freeport
Highland Community College
2998 W. Pearl City Rd. Lot C
Dec. 4-5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joliet
Mission Boulevard Soccer Complex
640 Mission Blvd.
Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more community-based testing locations, click here.

IDPH provides a list of other testing site locations, some of which are by appointment only and serving solely symptomatic patients. For more information on the sites, click here.

For a list of static testing sites in Chicago, primarily for people with high risk exposure and experiencing symptoms, click here.

Many CVS locations offer COVID-19 testing seven days a week, following eligibility requirements from the state. For a list of CVS testing sites, click here.

