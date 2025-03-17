food

Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen marks start of spring this week. Here's how to get your freebie

The annual day, which coincides with the spring equinox, also known as the start of the spring season, on March 20 offers a free small vanilla soft-serve cone

By Izzy Stroobandt

dairy queen
Facebook/dairyqueen

Free Cone Day is back this week at Dairy Queen, serving up the perfect sweet start to springtime.

The annual day, which coincides with the spring equinox, also known as the start of the spring season, on March 20 offers a free small vanilla soft-serve cone, complete with the iconic DQ curl on top.

"Free Cone Day is by far one of our favorite days of the year,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at DQ. “There’s nothing sweeter than enjoying a tasty cone – on DQ – to kick off a season full of reasons to celebrate.”

The free cone deal does not include delivery or mobile orders and is limited to one cone per person.

Plus, for one lucky Dairy Queen fan, every day could soon be Free Cone Day. For a full list of participating locations, click here.

Dairy Queen is offering a chance to win “Free Cones for a Year” through a sweepstakes giveaway. To enter, download the DQ App and sign up for DQ Rewards for a chance to win. More information on the rules for the free cone for a year sweepstakes can be found here.

Dairy Queen's free cone day is separate from one also hosted by Ben & Jerry's, which is set for April 8 this year.

