Free Chicago Museum Days For February 2023

Winter, spring, summer fall -- no matter the time of year, visiting one of Chicago's famous museums is a fan favorite thing to do among residents and visitors.

Here's a list of the days in February Illinois residents can visit Chicago museums for free.

Adler Planetarium

February 2023 free days: Free for Illinois residents on Wednesdays after 4 p.m.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Learn more here.

Art Institute of Chicago

February 2023 free days: Free for Illinois residents Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays through Mar. 24

Learn more here.

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

February 2023 free days: Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays. The museum also offers free admission to all military personnel and first responders

Learn more here.

Field Museum

February 2023 free days: Free for Illinois residents on Feb. 8, 14, 15, 20, 21, 28

Learn more here.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

February 2023 free days: Free admission for Illinois residents on Tuesdays. The MCA offers free admission for Illinois teachers, visitors with disabilities and their caretakers, active-duty military, police and fire department personnel, and veterans.

Learn more here.

Museum of Science and Industry

February 2023 free days: Free for Illinois residents on Feb. 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 16, 21

Learn more here.

Shedd Aquarium

February 2023 free days: Free for Illinois residents on Feb, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 21 22, 23, 28

Learn more here.

Chicago Museums, Attractions That Are Always Free