Free Agent Kicker Robbie Gould Would Re-Join Bears ‘in a Heartbeat'

Robbie Gould would re-join Bears 'in a heartbeat' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For at least the second time in less than a month, kicker Robbie Gould has discussed a return to the Chicago Bears.

"For sure, if they called and said, 'Hey, we want you to play for us,' I'd do it in a heartbeat," Gould told NFL.com.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Ultimately though, Gould is looking to play winning football.

"I'd love to win if possible, so I'm kind of being a little picky with that, but at 40 years old and playing 18 years in the league, I think I've earned the ability to do that," Gould said, but noting that he wants to play closer to home.

Gould also added: "We're filtering through those opportunities, and waiting for the right time to be able to do that."

Now, are the Bears going to be playing winning football this fall? Who knows.

Certainly the Bears look better positioned to contend in 2023 than 2022. For starters, Aaron Rodgers appears to be headed out of the division leaving the NFC North up for grabs.

Some viewed the Lions as divisional contenders, but they just lost four players for violating the league's gambling policy.

And then there are the Vikings.

But the Bears have added some key pieces this offseason, notably wide receiver DJ Moore. Pundits and analysts have said Fields needed a true No. 1 receiver to take the next step as a passer, mirroring Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen's development, and he has it now

The Bears added an offensive guard and some linebackers in free agency, but the roster overhaul is nowhere near complete. The Bears still need an offensive tackle, and one might come in the 2023 NFL Draft.

And the Bears would have to part ways with Cairo Santos, who signed a three-year contract in March 2021. Cutting Santos would leave $1.5 million in dead cap space this season, per Spotrac.

In late May, Gould went on ESPN 1000 and talked about returning to Chicago.

"Here's what I'll tell you," Gould started on Waddle & Silvy. "It's been an interesting free agency period. One of the things I put most of my stock in is I want to be closer to home."

Gould added: "Would I love to come back here and play? Absolutely. There's no doubt about it. Unfortunately, it's not in our court to make that decision."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.