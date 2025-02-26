Free admission offered at former Hancock Tower's 360 Chicago to celebrate city's birthday

Founded on March 4, 1837, Chicago will soon be celebrating its 188th birthday, with one of the city's iconic downtown landmarks giving Chicagoans a free opportunity to celebrate in style.

From March 1-7, Chicago residents can take in views of the city's expansive skyline and Lake Michigan from the former Hancock Tower's 94th floor observation deck for free.

On March 4, Chicago's 188th birthday, guests can attend the city's birthday party from 3-7 p.m., with complimentary offerings of Garett Popcorn, a slice of birthday cake and Chicago-themed airbrush tattoos.

Free admission can be redeemed by Chicago residents with a valid ID and a 606xx ZIP code. Chicago Public Schools IDs will also be accepted, event organizers said.

Also offered at the observation deck will be a brand new specialty Malört cocktail, which will be available at the CloudBar.

Named "The Chicago Spirit," the drink features pineapple and lemon juices mixed with Malört and grapefruit syrup.

The former Hancock Tower is located at 875 North Michigan Avenue.

More information on the special offering can be found here.