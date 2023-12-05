Free admission being offered at Wrigley Field's ‘Winterland' this week. Here's how to get in

Winter time is here, and once again residents across the Chicago area can head to Wrigley Field to soak in the holiday spirit, with a unique opportunity to explore the historic playing field as it's transformed into "Winterland."

Later this week, those wanting to see the reimagined Wrigley Field can get a visit inside for free, thanks to a promotional code offered by Wintrust.

By entering GIFT23 at the link here, you can access free tickets for Wrigley Field's Winterland on Dec. 7 or Dec. 8, giving Chicagoans a great opportunity to get their weekend started in the most festive of ways.

The tickets are good for admission throughout the day, with "The Grinch" being played on the Winterland's big screens at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

On Friday, visitors can take in some live music at the lounge from 6-8 p.m. to wind down.

Winterland will remain open until Jan. 7, with plenty of holiday events scheduled for each day.

More information on Winterland at Gallagher Way can be found here.