Frank Lloyd Wright House Hits Market for First Time Ever in Wisconsin

A Frank Lloyd Wright house perched in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, had stayed clear of the real estate market since being built in 1956. Now, for the first time ever, the home is looking for buyers.

Located at 1425 Valley View Dr., the home hit the market earlier this week for $725,000.

The listing is quite note worthy in several ways.

Not only is the home up for grabs for the first time in its history, it's one of Wright's largest Usonian homes, as it spans 4,978 square feet, according to the listing.

The building boasts six bedrooms and full bathrooms, as well as multiple sitting areas that are decked with wood paneling and exposed brick.

An exposed fireplace, built-in bar and balcony are some of the home's other distinctive features.

The famed architect's design shows an appreciation for nature, as the building's walls are lined with windows that offer a glimpse of the lush greenery outside and invite natural light in, as well. The home even comes with a greenhouse.

With three acers of land to its name, the home sits on a bluff of a ravine that overlooks the Root River, a park and nearby country club.

Here's a look inside the home: