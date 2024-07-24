Franciscan Health hosts free training course on suicide prevention in Northwest Indiana

A free training course in northwest Indiana is aiming to educate and empower others to recognize the warning signs of suicide.

Cathy Cinko knows it’s a topic not many people want to talk about openly as they face mental health struggles. She’s the lead clinical therapist at Franciscan Health and is leading and teaching a free course on suicide prevention at the hospital in Dyer, Indiana.

“What we know the reality of the world around us, there’s so many people are impacted by either an individual, family member, close friends, who had either attempted suicide or completed suicide,” she said.

A small group attended the two-hour QPR, or Question, Persuade, and Refer course.

"We want to be able to get out there and spread the word in terms of how and how can we empower people to make a difference and make an impact in somebody else’s life," Cinko said. "How do we teach them, what are the signs to look for, how do we teach them, what can we do to intervene? It's three prongs it's question, persuade, and refer."

Some taking the course are in the medical field, looking to advance their training.

“I don’t think there’s enough education, education teaching, both in the medical fields and all the fields about the importance of mental health, and so that’s the reasons why I’m here,” said Geneva Oswae, a professional clinical social worker. “You can always learn something if you just come and learn how to listen.”

Others, like Jim Kazmierczak, have experienced loss firsthand.

“Back in 2017, my wife lost her mom. She was [a] Holocaust survivor at the age of 90,” he said. “Well needless to say, it changed our lives.”

He’s hoping to take what he’s learned during the training to help others in his Indiana community and at his church group.

“It’s so helpful to people who are asking the same questions that we did,” he said. “What did I miss? I should have done this; I should have done this; I should have been there more.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is one of the leading cause of death in the U.S.

In 2022, the Indiana Department of Public Health said Lake County had the second highest suicide rate in the state.

“The data is leading this drive and this passion to get training out, because of our suicide rate,” Stacy Zembala, the community health improvement coordinator said. “Even though they are slightly declining, they’re still too high—one is too many.”

Zembala said the hospital has been hosting the free training course for several years now.

“We want to hit as many community members in Lake County as possible,” she said. “We got a big community out there and the more we reach, the more impact we make.”

The instructors want to break the stigma of mental health and normalize the training, the conversations and discussion that could help save a life in their community.

"I think that’s the biggest part of the training is being able to understand that when we ask the questions it doesn’t put something in somebody else’s mind," Cinko said.

The next free course is scheduled for Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Franciscan Health Munster.

The course is free, but registration is required. Those interested may contact Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Coordinator Stacy Zembala at Stacy.Zembala@franciscanalliance.org to register.