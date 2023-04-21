97-Year-Old Hospital Volunteer Still Going Strong After Nearly 50 Years

Vivian Kelby has logged more than 37,500 hours volunteering at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

“I was 50 when I joined,” Kelby said. She will celebrate her 98th birthday in May.

Kelby admits she began volunteering at what was then St. Anthony Home in 1976 to get some separation from her father-in-law.

“My father in law said to me, “I know why you’re doing that because, he says, you’re in love with a doctor and I says no,’ Kelby said.

But she did fall in love -- with the position.

“I really loved it all. You know, I really do,” Kelby said.

Franciscan Health has a stack of her time cards, beginning with a simple index card with pencil tallies from 1976.

They list her duties, totaling more than 37,502 hours of service.

“She gave me the lay of the land, let me tell you,” said Kim Gerenda, the gift shop manager for several of Franciscan Health’s hospitals, including Crown Point.

“People come in just to see her. “Oh, hi, Vivian. I wanted to see how you're doing today,” Gerenda said.

Kelby is one of 200 volunteers serving Franciscan Health’s four locations in northwest Indiana. Franciscan Health says they are always looking for more help.

“Our volunteers are so important to us. My gift shops couldn't be opened without them,” Gerenda said. “Vivian’s a great resource for anyone who has questions about the volunteer program or just wants to talk to a legend.”

As she gets ready to celebrate her birthday in May, Kelby has no plans to step back anytime soon.

“My grandma said if you get older, she says, don't sit on your butt because it's gonna rot,” Kelby said.

You can find Vivian volunteering every Friday afternoon in the Crown Point gift shop.

You can find more information about volunteering at the volunteer page on Franciscan Health's website or by calling the volunteer services offices at each hospital location.