Frances Tiafoe Upsets Rafael Nadal in Round of 16 at 2022 US Open

By Kristen Conti

The last American alive on the men’s singles draw remains unscathed.

USA’s Frances Tiafoe defeated Spain’s Rafael Nadal in the fourth round and will be heading to the 2022 U.S. Open quarterfinals, ending Nadal’s U.S. Open singles run this year.

The No. 22-ranked Tiafoe won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Tiafoe is a 24-year-old American professional tennis player who is currently ranked No. 22 in the world. He won his first and only ATP title at the 2018 Delray Beach Open, where he became the youngest American man to win a tournament on the ATP Tour since Andy Roddick in 2002.

His career record before Monday’s match was 126-137. This was Tiafoe’s third time making it to the fourth round of the U.S. Open, but the first time he’s won his fourth round match. Tiafoe’s furthest ride in a Grand Slam has been making it to the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2019.

Tiafoe will be facing No. 9-ranked Andrey Rublev of Russia in the men’s singles quarterfinals on Wednesday, Sept. 7, with the time still to be announced.

 

