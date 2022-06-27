Fox News Analyst Seeks Justice After 18-Year-Old Brother Killed in South Side Shooting

Gianno Caldwell, a Fox News political analyst and Chicago-native, is a big brother in the throes of a family tragedy after his 18-year-old brother was shot and killed on the city's South Side.

Caldwell first wrote about his feelings in a social media post that received national attention.

Yesterday was the worst day of my existence. I received a call informing me that my teenage baby brother was murdered on the south side of Chicago. Never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him 😭. Please keep my family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/vtbU7qzcUa — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) June 25, 2022

Early Friday morning, Caldwell's 18-year-old brother Christian Beamon was killed in a shooting in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

“I am 35 and planning a funeral for my baby brother. That should not be happening," he said. “If I was not on national TV, would people even care?”

According to Chicago Police, Christian was killed in a shooting at approximately 2 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Vincennes. Authorities say Christian and two other people were outside with a group when an unidentified male suspect opened fire.

“Four men jumped out of an SUV, they had dread (locks), they were African-American, and they began to fire,” Caldwell said.

Following the shooting, the suspects entered into a black sedan and fled eastbound. A 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were also wounded in the shooting.

No arrests have been made as of Monday evening.

Caldwell says his brother attended Morgan Park High School. They’d talked on the phone last week.

“He just turned 18,” he said. “We were talking about colleges he would attend. He was a comedian, just like his big bro. He loved traveling. I would fly him where I was to spend time with him."

Caldwell says he is laser-focused on getting justice for his brother and working to find a solution to gun violence.

“Living in Chicago should not come with a death sentence, but that is what it is like for so many who live here,” he said. “If you know something and don’t want to call police, DM me on social media.”